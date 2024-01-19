Q3 2024 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

B. Srinivasan - Reliance Industries Limited - Chief of Staff



Good evening, and welcome to the third quarter financial year 2024 business presentation of Reliance Industries.



We have Mr. Srikanth, our Group CFO, first off talking about our consolidated financials; followed by Kiran, who will talk about the Digital Services; Anshuman, who will present the financial performance of our Digital Services business; followed by Dinesh, who will talk about Reliance Retail; Sanjay Roy, who will talk about E&P. And then Srikanth will come and speak about O2C and the summary and the closure.



Thank you, and over to you, Srikanth.



Srikanth Venkatachari - Reliance Industries Limited - CFO



Thanks. Thanks, Srini. So I'll just spend a few minutes on the consolidated results before I hand it over to my colleagues for business-wise.



So starting with EBITDA at INR 44,700 crores, this is up 17% year-on-year; net profit at INR 19,641 crores, up 11% year-on-year. And here, the earnings have been led by very strong performance in Retail and Oil and Gas.