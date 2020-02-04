Full Year 2019 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the RM plc 2019 Full Year Results Call. My name is Felicia, and I will be coordinating your call today.



(Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, David Brooks, Chief Executive Officer. David, you may begin.



David Brooks - RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hello, and welcome, everyone, to RM's preliminary results for 2019. It's David Brooks here, and I've got Neil Martin, our Chief Finance Officer, sitting next to me. The two of us will take you through the results with a double act. Hopefully, everyone can see the slides, which we'll use as prompt as we go through. We're very happy to take questions, but can I ask you to do them at the end? You can call your questions out or can type them in.



Okay. Let me start off with the agenda. I'll start by giving you a view of what we see as the highlights of 2019. Neil will then look at the financials in detail before going through a review of each of our 3 divisions. I'll spend some -- then spend some time recapping on our 4 strategic