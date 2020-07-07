Half Year 2020 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

David Brooks - RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to RM's interim results for the first half of 2020. It's David Brooks here, RM's Chief Executive. And I'm joined on the video call by Neil Martin, our Chief Finance Officer. Neil and I will be doing a double act in this presentation. Once we've done the presentation, we'll move to questions and answers. And if you do have a question that you want to ask, there's a questions tab in front of you, so you can type into that. It feels slightly odd to be coming to you from my home study, but I guess we've all gotten used to working from home through this crisis.



Before I go on to the agenda, I'd just like to start off by thanking RM's staff and customers and suppliers for the support and dedication through the last few months. I've worked at RM for a long, long time, including some really tough times in the business, but I've never experienced anything like COVID-19. And the commitment of our people through this time has actually brought, I think, the whole organization together to unite ourselves to get through this