Full Year 2020 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

David Brooks - RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Jordan. Hello, everyone, and welcome to RM's Full Year Results for 2020. As Jordan said, it's David Brooks here, RM's Chief Executive; and I'm joined on the video call this morning by Neil Martin, our Chief Finance Officer.



Neil and I will be doing a double act of the presentation, and then we'll ask Chloe from our PR company, Headland, to join us to help us with questions.



Before I go through the agenda, I'd just like to start by thanking RM staff, customers and suppliers for their support and dedication through 2020. RM has proved to be a very resilient organization, and 2020 has actually brought the whole company together in a united aim of not just getting through this crisis, but also being a better organization coming out of