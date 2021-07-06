Half Year 2021 RM PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Mark Berry

RM plc - Interim CFO

* Neil Martin

RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chloe Francklin



=====================

Operator



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the RM plc 2021 Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to your host, Neil Martin, CEO of RM plc. Neil, over to you.



Neil Martin - RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Hello and welcome, everybody, to RM's Interim Results Presentation 2021. I'm Neil Martin, and I'm delighted to present my first set of results as RM's Chief Executive to you today. Joining me will be Mark Berry, our CFO, and we'll take you through the results today.



So there is a familiar format. I'll give a brief overview of