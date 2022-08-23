Half Year 2022 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Neil Martin - RM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Alex. Hello and welcome to RM's Interim Results for 2022. Thank you for taking the time to join us. My name is Neil Martin, RM's Chief Executive. I'm very pleased to be joined on this webcast this morning by our new interim Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Walter, who joined recently. Emmanuel joins us with excellent experience and I'll ask him to introduce himself when I hand over.



The agenda, I'll run through today, I'll give an overview of the first half. Emmanuel will then take you through the first half financials. And I will conclude with a section on strategy and outlook before Stephen from Hedland joins us, and we open up for questions.



So starting with the 2022 H1 overview. We grew revenues in the period by 4% on the