Steven Chaouki, President, US Markets & Commercial Insights of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), sold 1,775 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $78.59 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $139,517.25. TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in numerous markets worldwide, offering products that include credit reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities. Its services are utilized across various industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and others, to help manage risk and make informed decisions. Over the past year, Steven Chaouki has sold a total of 9,922 shares of TransUnion and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 19 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. The market capitalization of TransUnion stands at $15.33 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. Regarding the stock's valuation, TransUnion's shares were trading at $78.59 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock has a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $91.97, which suggests that TransUnion is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and broader economic indicators, when making investment decisions.

