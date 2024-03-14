Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily in the United States and Canada, with additional assets in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and other international locations. According to a recent SEC filing, Vice President & Controller Paul Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $39.61 per share, resulting in a total value of $237,660. Over the past year, Paul Vaughan's trading activity has consisted exclusively of sales, with a total of 6,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with zero insiders buying shares. In contrast, there have been 9 insider sales during the same period, suggesting a trend of insiders divesting their holdings in the company. Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) were trading at $39.61 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.012 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Murphy Oil Corp stands at 9.33, which is below the industry median of 10.45 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the company's shares are trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own historical standards. With a share price of $39.61 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $38.85, Murphy Oil Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by Vice President & Controller Paul Vaughan may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing pattern of insider sales at Murphy Oil Corp (MUR).

