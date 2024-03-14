On March 4, 2024, Peter Mavoides, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), sold 11,904 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant properties leased to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. The company's portfolio includes properties leased to tenants in various industries such as car washes, child care, convenience stores, medical services, restaurants, and others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 145,093 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Peter Mavoides represents a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc were trading at $24.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.107 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.94, which is above the industry median of 16.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $24.35 and a GF Value of $27.94, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

