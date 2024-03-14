Senior Vice President Kenneth Siegel has sold 6,322 shares of Loews Corp (NYSE:L) on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $75.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $477,313. Loews Corp is a diversified company with interests in insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Altium Packaging. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,694 shares of Loews Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Loews Corp shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 30 insider sells. The market capitalization of Loews Corp stands at $16.77 billion, with the stock trading at $75.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 12.00, which is lower than the industry median of 12.44 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a price of $75.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $74.88, Loews Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

