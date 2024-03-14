Eric Risser, the Chief Operating Officer of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial), has sold 41,159 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.76 per share, resulting in a total value of $813,481.84.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company's advanced product pipeline includes candidates in various stages of clinical development, aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, Eric Risser has sold a total of 41,159 shares of Macrogenics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sell represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Macrogenics Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of selling activity among insiders over the period.

On the valuation front, Macrogenics Inc's shares were trading at $19.76 on the day of the insider's sell, giving the company a market cap of $1.332 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.84, which is lower than the industry median of 28.77 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $19.76 and a GF Value of $5.06, Macrogenics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.91, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Eric Risser may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX, Financial). As always, it is important to review insider transactions within the broader context of corporate performance, market conditions, and other factors that may affect the investment decision.

