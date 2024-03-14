Peter Heilmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX), has sold 9,047 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $106.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $962,999.21.

Matson Inc is a transportation services company that provides shipping services to domestic and international destinations. The company operates through two segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics. Ocean Transportation offers ocean freight transportation services to the non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. The Logistics segment provides a range of logistics services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services, and less-than-truckload transportation services, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,964 shares of Matson Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Peter Heilmann represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Matson Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 30 insider sells during the same period.

On the valuation front, Matson Inc's shares were trading at $106.43 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.82, which is below the industry median of 13.95 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $106.43 and a GF Value of $86.64, Matson Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.