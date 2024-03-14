JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), a company specializing in software development tools, including software update management and distribution, has seen a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing, the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Tali Notman, sold 4,178 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates that Tali Notman has sold a total of 110,422 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider trend for JFrog Ltd shows a pattern of insider selling, with 87 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $43.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.540 billion. The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, suggests that JFrog Ltd is modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $34.79 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders may consider the insider's recent sell transaction and the company's valuation metrics when making investment decisions regarding JFrog Ltd (FROG).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.