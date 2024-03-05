Royalty Pharma PLC at TD Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Stephen Scala - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Royalty Pharma session. Thanks for joining us. We're very pleased to welcome Pablo Legorreta, who's the Founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma as well as Marshall Urist, who is the Head of Research and Investments. Thanks for joining us, gentlemen.



Pablo Legorreta - Royalty Pharma plc - Founder, Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you for inviting us.



Marshall Urist - Royalty Pharma plc - Executive VP and Head of Research & Investments



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo I'll start with something of a bigger picture question. Regarding your 2030 target of $4.7 billion plus in portfolio receipts, unlike a traditional pharma company with a published pipeline that can be evaluated, should we understand that most of the gap between Royalty Pharma's current revenue and