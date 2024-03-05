Insider Sell: VP - Chief Human Resources Officer of Masco Corp (MAS) Sells Shares

On March 5, 2024, Renee Straber, the Vice President - Chief Human Resources Officer of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), executed a sale of 52,264 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing. This sale continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company over the past year.

Masco Corp is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. The company's portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint, Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures, KraftMaid and Merillat cabinets, Milgard windows and doors, and Hot Spring spas. Masco Corp operates through two business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products.

Over the past year, Renee Straber has sold a total of 93,464 shares of Masco Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale of 52,264 shares is part of this broader trend of share disposals.

The insider transaction history for Masco Corp shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 12 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider selling.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Masco Corp were trading at $76.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.794 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 19.06, which is above the industry median of 15.17 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.35, with a share price of $76.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.58. This indicates that Masco Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

