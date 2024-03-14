Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN), a company specializing in home and security products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. EVP, Group President Cheri Phyfer sold 19,530 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Cheri Phyfer has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 19,530 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with 0 total insider buys. In contrast, there have been 2 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend that insiders are more inclined to sell shares than to purchase them. On the valuation front, shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc were trading at $81.6 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $10.129 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.33, which is above both the industry median of 15.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current price and the GuruFocus Value of $78.07, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, categorizing the stock as Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sell by EVP, Group President Cheri Phyfer may be of interest as it contributes to the understanding of insider sentiment towards the stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.