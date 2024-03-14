Director Charles Crocker Sells 4,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY), a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Charles Crocker has sold 4,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Charles Crocker’s transaction involved the sale of 4,000 shares at a price of $422.46 per share. This transaction has decreased the insider's holdings in the company, following a pattern over the past year where Charles Crocker has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 16 insider sales in the same period. 1765595852514160640.png Regarding the company's valuation, Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) had a market cap of $20.154 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.00, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 23.77 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $422.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $441.00, Teledyne Technologies Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. 1765595871203979264.png Investors and stakeholders in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) may find these insider trading trends and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

