QuantumScape Corp (QS) Chief Legal Officer Sells 19,873 Shares

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), a company specializing in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Legal Officer Michael O. McCarthy III sold 19,873 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $6.08 each, valuing the transaction at a total of $120,827.84. Over the past year, Michael O. McCarthy III has engaged in the sale of 178,910 shares of QuantumScape Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's trading activities can be viewed in detail on Michael O. McCarthy III’s Gurufocus profile. The insider transaction history for QuantumScape Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 30 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. QuantumScape Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $2.989 billion as of the last trading price of $6.08 per share. The company is at the forefront of developing next-generation battery technology, which is critical for the advancement of the electric vehicle industry. The insider selling activity at QuantumScape Corp provides investors with information about the stock's recent transactions by company insiders, which can be an important factor in making investment decisions. However, it is essential to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading patterns.

