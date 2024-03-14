Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Alexis Le-quoc, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc, sold 37,168 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. Alexis Le-quoc has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 1,157,802 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing on the date of the sale. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 93 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc's shares were trading at $128.58 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $41.331 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 1038.25, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.79 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $146.07, indicating that Datadog Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The sale by the insider, Alexis Le-quoc, may be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

