Tomer Weingarten, President and Chief Executive Officer of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S), sold 94,730 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 1,468,030 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

SentinelOne Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent architecture. Its platform, SentinelOne Singularity, delivers prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, autonomous platform.

The insider transaction history for SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 83 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) were trading at $26.42 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.992 billion.

