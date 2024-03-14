Eric Cribbs, President of American Gypsum, a subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc (EXP, Financial), has sold 6,570 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $259.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,704,635.

Over the past year, Eric Cribbs has engaged in the sale of 14,019 shares of Eagle Materials Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Eagle Materials Inc is a leading provider of building materials including gypsum wallboard, cement, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates. The company operates through a network of facilities across the United States, providing materials essential for construction and infrastructure projects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Eagle Materials Inc were trading at $259.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.826 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.08, which is above the industry median of 16.18 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.31, with a GF Value of $197.68, indicating that Eagle Materials Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

