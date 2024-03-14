Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Nicholas Gangestad, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,660 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $287.68 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $477,956.80. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Rockwell Automation Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's investment in the company. Over the past year, Nicholas Gangestad has sold a total of 4,653 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling activity at the company. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy and 46 insider sells for Rockwell Automation Inc. The market capitalization of Rockwell Automation Inc stands at $33.366 billion, with the stock trading at $287.68 on the day of the sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 27.71, which is above both the industry median of 22.38 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history. In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, with a GF Value of $335.09. This indicates that the stock is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

