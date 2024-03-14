Mark Schumacher, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI), has sold 1,500 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $168.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $253,260.

Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company offers a range of equipment rental solutions for construction, industrial, and governmental entities, including tools, trucks, and heavy machinery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,311 shares of Herc Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further aligns with the trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

The market capitalization of Herc Holdings Inc stands at $4.613 billion as of the last trading price. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 13.46, which is below both the industry median of 17.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Herc Holdings Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued when considering the GF Value of $183.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor reflecting past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

