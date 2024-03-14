Ernie Herrman, the CEO & President of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $98.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,968,000. TJX Companies Inc is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Marmaxx (T.J. Maxx and Marshalls), HomeGoods, TJX Canada (Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls), and TJX International (T.K. Maxx and HomeSense). TJX Companies Inc offers a rapidly changing assortment of brand name and designer merchandise at prices generally 20% to 60% below department and specialty store regular prices. Over the past year, Ernie Herrman has sold a total of 117,907 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market cap of TJX Companies Inc was $109.865 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.97, which is above the industry median of 17.86 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $98.4 and a GuruFocus Value of $91.92, TJX Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market valuation when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.