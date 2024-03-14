Steven Vondran, President and CEO of American Tower Corp's U.S. Tower division, has sold 3,265 shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $200.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $654,371.30.

American Tower Corp is a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate. The company's portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, managed rooftops, and services that enhance its tenants' network coverage and capacity.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,265 shares of American Tower Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, American Tower Corp shares were trading at $200.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $96.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 64.78, which is above the industry median of 16.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.75, with a GF Value of $268.17, suggesting that American Tower Corp is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

