VeriSign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) is a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enabling internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. The company ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, as well as the operation of root servers for the DNS. According to a recent SEC filing, Thomas Indelicarto, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of VeriSign Inc, sold 613 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $192.05, resulting in a total value of $117,716.65. Over the past year, Thomas Indelicarto has engaged in the sale of 11,046 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been more prevalent than insider buys. The insider transaction history for VeriSign Inc shows a total absence of insider buys over the past year, with 60 insider sells recorded during the same period. This trend may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider confidence. VeriSign Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $19.31 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sell. The company's price-earnings ratio is 24.16, which is lower than the industry median of 27.79 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests that the stock is trading at a discount compared to its peers and its own historical valuation. Considering the stock's price of $192.05 and the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $240.05, VeriSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The recent sell by Thomas Indelicarto may be considered in the context of these broader insider trends and valuation metrics.

