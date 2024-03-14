Director Matthew Wineinger Sells Shares of Balchem Corp (BCPC)

Director Matthew Wineinger has executed a sale of 1,333 shares of Balchem Corp (BCPC, Financial) on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $156.89 per share, resulting in a total value of $209,130.37.

Balchem Corp, listed under the ticker BCPC, is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 1,333 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Balchem Corp, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Balchem Corp's shares were trading at $156.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 46.88, which is above both the industry median of 21.845 and the historical median for the company. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Balchem Corp is Fairly Valued. The GF Value, set at $143.55, is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, the stock's current price is in line with the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value assessment provide investors with a snapshot of recent insider activity and the stock's valuation, which can be useful in making informed investment decisions.

