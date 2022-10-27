Q3 2022 Rottneros AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Lennart Eberleh

Rottneros AB - President and CEO

* Monica Pasanen

Rottneros AB - CFO



Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's webcast with Rottneros, where CEO, Lennart Eberleh; and CFO, Monica Pasanen will present the company's Q3 report. And with that said, I'll leave the word over to you, guys.



Lennart Eberleh - Rottneros AB - President and CEO



Thank you very much. And hello and welcome, everybody, to our today's report presentation. And with me, I have our newly appointed CFO from early September, Ms. Monica Pasanen. So welcome, everybody, and let's dive into our report straight away.



If we look at the highlights, driven by a continued strong pulp market with high prices and also, additionally, fueled by the currency rate development, we have record high turnover for quarter. As announced earlier, at the mid of August, the decision was taken to close the