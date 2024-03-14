Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), the parent company of Google, is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. The company's business encompasses a wide array of products and services, including search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. According to a recent SEC Filing, the CEO of Alphabet Inc, Sundar Pichai, sold 22,500 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $132.7 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,985,750. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 135,000 shares of Alphabet Inc and has not made any share purchases. The insider transaction history for Alphabet Inc reveals a pattern of 56 insider sells and zero insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Alphabet Inc stood at $1,640.206 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio was recorded at 22.85, which is above the industry median of 21.33 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Alphabet Inc's shares were trading at $132.7, with a GuruFocus Value of $148.99, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

