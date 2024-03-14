Arlo Technologies Inc CFO Kurtis Binder Sells 117,158 Shares

Kurtis Binder, the Chief Financial Officer of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO), has sold 117,158 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,280,998.94.

Arlo Technologies Inc is a company that provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in people's homes and businesses. The company's product design and strategy emphasize user experience, enabling seamless integration and interaction between these devices and mobile cloud-based software. Arlo's cloud-based platform stores and processes data and video footage from its devices. The company's product portfolio includes wireless security cameras, doorbells, and smart lights.

Over the past year, Kurtis Binder has sold a total of 117,158 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Arlo Technologies Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells during this period.

On the valuation front, shares of Arlo Technologies Inc were trading at $10.93 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.043 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.49, with a GuruFocus Value of $7.33, suggesting that Arlo Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

