President and CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 75,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

49 minutes ago

Andrew Cheng, President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial), has sold 75,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, resulting in a total value of the sold shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformational treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a progressive liver disease caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 281,901 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 34 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial) were trading at $32.87 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.672 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling trends as an indicator of management's perspective on the current valuation of the company. While insider selling does not always suggest a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it provides data for investors to consider in the context of their investment decisions.

