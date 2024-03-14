On March 4, 2024, Director Thomas Avery executed a sale of 1,000 shares of CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at a price of $138.05 per share.

CRA International Inc is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company provides its services to major industries, including technology, banking, energy, and healthcare, among others. CRA International Inc assists clients in evaluating complex economic and financial matters such as antitrust, mergers and acquisitions, securities litigation, and forensic accounting.

Over the past year, Thomas Avery has sold a total of 1,000 shares of CRA International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 9 insider sells for the company.

The stock market cap of CRA International Inc stands at $970.998 million, with the shares trading at $138.05 on the day of the insider's transaction.

The price-earnings ratio of CRA International Inc is currently 25.62. This valuation is above the industry median of 17.79 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio of the company.

Based on the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $109.80, CRA International Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

