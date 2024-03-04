On March 4, 2024, Joseph Householder, Director at Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), executed a sale of 6,572 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) is a global semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Its main products include microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, embedded processors, and graphics processors for servers, workstations, personal computers, and embedded system applications.

Over the past year, the insider, Joseph Householder, has sold a total of 6,572 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc were trading at $208.08, resulting in a market capitalization of $340.38 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 405.06, which is significantly above the industry median of 29.74 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $208.08 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $115.37 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.8, suggesting that Advanced Micro Devices Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

