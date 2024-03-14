Matthew Eisenacher, Chief Brand Officer of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG, Financial), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.17 per share, resulting in a total value of $483,400.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc operates as a daytime dining concept with a focus on freshly prepared breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings. The company prides itself on its curated menu that includes a variety of traditional favorites, health-conscious options, and seasonal specialties, all made to order using fresh ingredients.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the only activity by the insider in the past twelve months.

The insider transaction history for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc shows a pattern of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc's shares were trading at $24.17 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.467 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 68.03, which is above the industry median of 24.105 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

