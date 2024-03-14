Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) President-Powersports/Housing Kip Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the company's stock on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $121.99 per share, resulting in a total value of $910,258.38. Patrick Industries Inc is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and various industrial markets including hospitality, institutional, and commercial. The company is known for its manufacturing and distribution of high-quality building products. Kip Ellis’s recent transaction follows a pattern of insider activity over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 54,562 shares and has not made any purchases of Patrick Industries Inc stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Patrick Industries Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Patrick Industries Inc were trading at $121.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.496 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Patrick Industries Inc stands at 17.32, which is lower than the industry median of 18.6 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $69.05, Patrick Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.77, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by President-Powersports/Housing Kip Ellis may provide insight into the company's valuation and stock performance. The data presented is factual and provides an objective view of the insider's transactions and the company's financial position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.