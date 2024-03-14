Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM, Financial), a leading provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Anuj Aggarwal, sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 73,131 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at Everspin Technologies Inc, with a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Everspin Technologies Inc were trading at $8.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $174.474 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.57, which is below the industry median of 29.74 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The valuation metrics suggest that Everspin Technologies Inc is trading at a price level that is modestly overvalued when compared to its intrinsic value. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with the stock's price at $8.21 and the GuruFocus Value at $7.41, indicating that the stock is trading above its estimated fair value according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Everspin Technologies Inc specializes in the development and manufacture of discrete and embedded MRAM, a type of non-volatile memory that retains data when power is turned off, and is known for its speed and endurance. This technology is used across various sectors including automotive, industrial, and enterprise storage applications. Investors and stakeholders in Everspin Technologies Inc may find the insider selling activity to be a point of interest as they assess the company's stock performance and valuation in the context of the broader market.

