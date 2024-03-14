Director Patrick Ottensmeyer has recently increased his stake in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT, Financial) by purchasing 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-04. This transaction has expanded Ottensmeyer's holdings in the transportation and logistics company, which specializes in freight shipping and supply chain solutions across North America. Over the past year, the insider has executed a total of one buy transaction, acquiring 5,000 shares. There have been no recorded sales from the insider during this period. The recent acquisition by Ottensmeyer reflects the only insider buy for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc over the past year, contrasting with 23 insider sells within the same timeframe. On the day of the transaction, shares of JB Hunt Transport Services Inc were priced at $202.99, resulting in a market capitalization of $20.641 billion for the company. The price-earnings ratio stood at 28.67, surpassing both the industry median of 13.95 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $184.17, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, suggesting that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's return and growth history, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above illustrates the pattern of insider transactions over the past year, highlighting the recent buy by Ottensmeyer. The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus. Insider buying can often be an indicator of a company's future prospects as seen by its executives and directors. Investors typically monitor such insider transactions as part of their due diligence process when evaluating potential investment opportunities.

