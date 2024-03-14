Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky executed a sale of 2,067 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Zoom Video Communications Inc is a company that provides a video-first communications platform. The platform connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing and enables face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. It primarily serves enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and other users. Over the past year, Santiago Subotovsky has sold a total of 20,673 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Zoom Video Communications Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 63 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc were trading at $69.83 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company has a market capitalization of $20.428 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 32.56, which is above the industry median of 27.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price of $69.83 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $88.19 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, suggesting that Zoom Video Communications Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on the insider's recent transactions and the financial position of Zoom Video Communications Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing. SEC Filing

