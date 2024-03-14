Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), a popular steakhouse chain known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and made-from-scratch sides, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. President Regina Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,064 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 15 insider sells for Texas Roadhouse Inc. On the valuation front, Texas Roadhouse Inc's shares were trading at $150.07 on the day of the insider's recent sell, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $10.116 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.43, which is above both the industry median of 24.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.2, indicating that Texas Roadhouse Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $125.52. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Texas Roadhouse Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.