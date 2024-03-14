CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, is primarily engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities in the United States. As of the latest SEC filing, Joel Keaton, the Chief Operating Officer of CubeSmart, has sold 8,026 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred on 2024-03-04. This insider sale has contributed to the insider transaction history for CubeSmart, which shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year. The insider, Joel Keaton, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,026 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction reflects the ongoing trend of insider selling activity at CubeSmart. On the valuation front, CubeSmart shares were trading at $44.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $9.921 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.37, which is above the industry median of 16.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $43.94, CubeSmart has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares may be influenced by various factors, and it is important for investors to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating such transactions.

