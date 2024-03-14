Chairman of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Sells Shares

Mihael Polymeropoulos, Chairman of the Board of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA, Financial), executed a sale of 55,172 shares in the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. The company's portfolio includes products in the areas of psychiatry, neurology, and dermatology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,172 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $4.19 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $226.122 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 75.19, which is above both the industry median of 28.77 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.57, with a GF Value of $7.38, indicating that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future prospects.

