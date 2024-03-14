loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI), a company engaged in the mortgage lending industry, providing residential loans, refinancing, and other home loan services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Jeff Walsh, President of LDI Mortgage, a branch of loanDepot Inc, sold 39,284 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Jeff Walsh has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 857,973 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for loanDepot Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 54 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: On the valuation front, loanDepot Inc shares were trading at $2.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $467.891 million. The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus, suggests a significant overvaluation. With a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $1.23, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.14, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Here is the GF Value image for a visual representation of the stock's valuation: The sale by the insider, Jeff Walsh, is part of a broader pattern of insider selling at loanDepot Inc, which investors often monitor for insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and prospects.

