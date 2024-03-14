Director Philip Laskawy has recently sold 4,278 shares of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial), according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-05. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 4,278 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

Henry Schein Inc is a global provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including dental equipment and supplies, medical supplies, and veterinary products, as well as software and technology solutions.

The insider transaction history for Henry Schein Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. This could suggest a trend among insiders that may be of interest to investors.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Henry Schein Inc were trading at $76.29, giving the company a market cap of $9.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.84, which is above both the industry median of 16.21 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $76.29 and a GF Value of $84.11, Henry Schein Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

