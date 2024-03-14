Director WATTS J C JR Sells 500 Shares of Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Dillard's Inc (NYSE:DDS), a retail company specializing in fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director WATTS J C JR sold 500 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $411.21 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $205,605. This sale has adjusted WATTS J C JR's holding in the company to a smaller number of shares. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares of Dillard's Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Dillard's Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells reported. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

On the valuation front, Dillard's Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 8.83, which is below both the industry median of 17.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is trading at a lower multiple compared to its peers and its own trading history.

The market capitalization of Dillard's Inc stands at $6.409 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares. The stock's price on the day of the reported sale was $411.21.

When compared to the GuruFocus Value of $347.20, Dillard's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider trading activities over time, offering insights into the buying and selling patterns of company insiders.

The GF Value image illustrates the relationship between the current stock price and the estimated intrinsic value, helping investors gauge whether the stock is trading above, at, or below its intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading activities as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The recent sale by Director WATTS J C JR is one such activity that market participants may consider as part of their analysis of Dillard's Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

