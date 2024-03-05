Director Margaret Mcglynn has sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD, Financial) on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $13.35 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $200,250. Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product is a platform of enzyme replacement therapies for the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders, a group of rare, inherited metabolic disorders. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 52 insider sells for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. On the valuation front, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $13.35 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.721 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.93, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $14.37. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market trends, company performance, and industry developments when making investment decisions.

