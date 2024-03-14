Sam Leno, Director of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial), has sold 22,389 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $65.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,464,643.38.

Lantheus Holdings Inc is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. The company's portfolio includes a range of products that are used to diagnose conditions such as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,401 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 36 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were trading at $65.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.36, which is lower than the industry median of 22.74 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $65.42 and a GF Value of $90.86, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.