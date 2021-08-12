Q2 2021 R Stahl AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Kornek - R. STAHL AG - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome also from my side. It's my great pleasure to have with me today Dr. Mathias Hallmann, our Group CEO, who will walk you through our presentation in a minute. The slide deck is also available under the Investor Relations section of our website, www.r-stahl.com.



And with this, I hand the call right over to Dr. Hallmann.



Mathias Hallmann - R. STAHL AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this Q2 2021 investors call. Yes. I think the overall message for this call is that after a very difficult 2019 and also a difficult first quarter, which was heavily impacted from low orders in the end of 2020. We are starting to gain momentum.



Our sales are 8% up year-on-year, reaching the level of EUR