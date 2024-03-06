Q4 2023 Herantis Pharma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Antti Vuolanto - Herantis Pharma Oyj - CEO



Welcome to Herantis Pharma 2023 report webinar. My name is Antti Vuolanto I'm the CEO of Herantis. And together with me, we have a CFO, Tone Kvåle in the studio. During this webinar, I will present, first of all, why we are so enthusiastic about our our lead candidate, HER-096, and then we go through last year's figures, followed by questions-and-answers session. And during this webinar or throughout this webinar, you are able to submit questions for the Q&A session.



And then we have the necessary forward-looking statements, not going through them to detail, but let's go into Herantis. So Herantis Pharma, we are a listed company from Helsinki, Finland, established already 15 years ago. And during these years, we have been mainly concentrating on developing disease-modifying treatments for Parkinson's disease and now our lead asset, HER-096, is a small engineered peptide molecule that has a very unique mechanism of action derived from a previously studied CDNF protein. But now we have been able to capture that in the small molecule which allows us to