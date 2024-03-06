Mar 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Antti Vuolanto - Herantis Pharma Oyj - CEO
Welcome to Herantis Pharma 2023 report webinar. My name is Antti Vuolanto I'm the CEO of Herantis. And together with me, we have a CFO, Tone KvÃ¥le in the studio. During this webinar, I will present, first of all, why we are so enthusiastic about our our lead candidate, HER-096, and then we go through last year's figures, followed by questions-and-answers session. And during this webinar or throughout this webinar, you are able to submit questions for the Q&A session.
And then we have the necessary forward-looking statements, not going through them to detail, but let's go into Herantis. So Herantis Pharma, we are a listed company from Helsinki, Finland, established already 15 years ago. And during these years, we have been mainly concentrating on developing disease-modifying treatments for Parkinson's disease and now our lead asset, HER-096, is a small engineered peptide molecule that has a very unique mechanism of action derived from a previously studied CDNF protein. But now we have been able to capture that in the small molecule which allows us to
Q4 2023 Herantis Pharma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
