Q3 2024 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristoffer Tonstrom - Clas Ohlson AB - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the Clas Ohlson on Q3 report presentation. My name is Kreistofer Tonstrom, I am CEO; and I'm here with Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO. As always, we'll go through a business update. I'll do that fairly quickly and then we'll move into the financial development with Pernilla. And then I will cover the events after the reporting period. Summarize and then we'll move into questions and answers.



And so overall, looking at the third quarter, we continue to execute on the updated plan and strategy that we laid out approximately two years ago. And looking at the results for the quarter, we've continued to see solid sales development with organic growth result amounting to plus 12%. We we've also seen the operating profit improving to SEK422 million.



And in previous quarters, we also see that the prioritized categories, our five consumer missions continue to be a driver of growth together with relevant product news within those five missions, we have added high focus and continue to have high focus on efficiency and flexibility.