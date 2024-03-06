Full Year 2023 ConvaTec Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Karim Bitar - Convatec Group Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Well, you guys are awfully quiet. I feel like I'm in a classroom here or something. Anyway, look, it's really good to be with all of you today, and thank you for joining us. As you think about 2023, I think it's fair to say that ConvaTec delivered some really strong results. And I think what's also clear is that we're delivering sustainable and profitable growth.



What Jonny and I would like to do today is really spend some quality time with you and discuss with you how is it that we're being able to deliver sustainable and profitable growth? And we want to do that by really looking at it through two key lenses. Lens number one is from a strategic vantage point, what are we up to? And B, from a financial perspective, how are we actually delivering sustainable and financial -- sustainable and profitable growth?



So as you think about that, let's try to focus on the financials first. From a financial perspective, I think what's clear is that in 2023, we went ahead and accelerated our revenue growth and that was